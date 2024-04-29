A number of users reported issues with lower game quality, so we terminated some bugs here and there regarding quality.
We also fixed the save system and can now confirm its fully functional, we apologize for the inconvenience caused.
What happened to Kate update for 29 April 2024
Update notes for 30th of April
A number of users reported issues with lower game quality, so we terminated some bugs here and there regarding quality.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update