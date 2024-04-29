 Skip to content

What happened to Kate update for 29 April 2024

Update notes for 30th of April

What happened to Kate update for 29 April 2024

Update notes for 30th of April

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A number of users reported issues with lower game quality, so we terminated some bugs here and there regarding quality.
We also fixed the save system and can now confirm its fully functional, we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

