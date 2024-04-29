• Fixed an issue with patrons not leaving bar after being served
• Fixed an issue where player could enter jobs at incorrect times
• Fixed an issue where some mission items were appearing at incorrect times
• Fixed some issues with rain being visible in environments
Denizen update for 29 April 2024
Hotfix 0.19.10
