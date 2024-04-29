 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Denizen update for 29 April 2024

Hotfix 0.19.10

Share · View all patches · Build 14213554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed an issue with patrons not leaving bar after being served
• Fixed an issue where player could enter jobs at incorrect times
• Fixed an issue where some mission items were appearing at incorrect times
• Fixed some issues with rain being visible in environments

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link