RPG Architect update for 29 April 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

29 April 2024 · Build 14213543

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the Pane UI element usability.
  • Fixed an issue related to portraits in messages no longer updating.
  • Fixed an issue related to an "Escape" skill being leveraged in an item during battle.

