- Updated the Pane UI element usability.
- Fixed an issue related to portraits in messages no longer updating.
- Fixed an issue related to an "Escape" skill being leveraged in an item during battle.
RPG Architect update for 29 April 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
