Tacview update for 29 April 2024

Tacview 1.9.4 beta 2 is now available.

Build 14213541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FEATURES & CHANGES

  • ADDED Option to display the event that triggered the playback pause in the 3D view
  • *ADDED Support of PilotEyeGaze properties for professional simulators**
  • IMPROVED CSV files support
  • IMPROVED Mach speed handling over 80km of altitude
  • IMPROVED GPX tracks without altitude can now be imported (at 0 ASL)
  • IMPROVED Eastern Mediterranean Front theater v3.2.1 for Falcon BMS 4.37.3
  • IMPROVED DCS World Channel, South Atlantic, Normandy and Syria terrain and runways

FIXES

  • FIXED Charts with distances on horizontal axis were not working anymore (regression)
  • FIXED RecordingTime property was improperly set during the import of some files
  • FIXED scale of Hawker Hurricane

