Tacview 1.9.4 beta 2 is now available.

FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED Option to display the event that triggered the playback pause in the 3D view
- *ADDED Support of PilotEyeGaze properties for professional simulators**
- IMPROVED CSV files support
- IMPROVED Mach speed handling over 80km of altitude
- IMPROVED GPX tracks without altitude can now be imported (at 0 ASL)
- IMPROVED Eastern Mediterranean Front theater v3.2.1 for Falcon BMS 4.37.3
- IMPROVED DCS World Channel, South Atlantic, Normandy and Syria terrain and runways
FIXES
- FIXED Charts with distances on horizontal axis were not working anymore (regression)
- FIXED RecordingTime property was improperly set during the import of some files
- FIXED scale of Hawker Hurricane
Changed depots in beta branch