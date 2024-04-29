SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.531.85517

Hey everyone, we are releasing a small emergency hotfix regarding fatal errors and crashes, so update your game all! Also all players affected with the false ban have been unbanned.
- Fixed the issue where selling vehicle expansions while attached to vehicles would cause a server crash.
- Fixed the issue where repairing vehicle parts through vicinity icon would cause a client crash.
- Fixed the issues where bicycles could be logged incorrectly in the flying vehicle log.
Note: Selling inventory attachments will only be possible from service lift for now.
Changed files in this update