SCUM update for 29 April 2024

SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.531.85517

29 April 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, we are releasing a small emergency hotfix regarding fatal errors and crashes, so update your game all! Also all players affected with the false ban have been unbanned.

  • Fixed the issue where selling vehicle expansions while attached to vehicles would cause a server crash.
  • Fixed the issue where repairing vehicle parts through vicinity icon would cause a client crash.
  • Fixed the issues where bicycles could be logged incorrectly in the flying vehicle log.

Note: Selling inventory attachments will only be possible from service lift for now.

