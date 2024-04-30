Dungeon Defenders II - Hotfix 04/30/2024

Dungeon Defenders II - Hotfix II 04/30/2024
Fixes
- Fixed the repair and upgrade VFX while playing as the Aquarion hero.
- Fixed an issue where the Artillery Crab tower's projectile was desyncing on the client from the server.
- Improved game performance while viewing tower ranges.
- Fixed 'Maw' description that referenced removed features.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Hailstorm Cascade' gilded shard's value displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Caustic Venom' shard would drop from Chaos II instead of Chaos I.
- Changed the Daily login Calendar's reset data flow as to protect against bad data.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Ice Fury' passive could roll on non-polearm weapons.
- Fixed loot drops on Malakai's Manor and Malakai Sewers.
- Increased the rotation speed of the model-viewers for controllers.
- Fixed an issue where controller users could not rotate items in the equipment model viewer (such as rotating the pet in the Defender Pass).
- Fixed an issue where the Defender Pass would lose progress.
- Fixed controller icons stretching in the Defender Pass UI.
- Added Collison visualization for the Pufferfish tower to assist with building.
- Increased Artillery Crab projectile speed.
- Improved Artillery Crab tower targeting.
