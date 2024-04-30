 Skip to content

Dungeon Defenders II update for 30 April 2024

Dungeon Defenders II - Hotfix 04/30/2024

Last edited by Wendy

Dungeon Defenders II - Hotfix II 04/30/2024

Fixes

  • Fixed the repair and upgrade VFX while playing as the Aquarion hero.
  • Fixed an issue where the Artillery Crab tower's projectile was desyncing on the client from the server.
  • Improved game performance while viewing tower ranges.
  • Fixed 'Maw' description that referenced removed features.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Hailstorm Cascade' gilded shard's value displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Caustic Venom' shard would drop from Chaos II instead of Chaos I.
  • Changed the Daily login Calendar's reset data flow as to protect against bad data.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Ice Fury' passive could roll on non-polearm weapons.
  • Fixed loot drops on Malakai's Manor and Malakai Sewers.
  • Increased the rotation speed of the model-viewers for controllers.
  • Fixed an issue where controller users could not rotate items in the equipment model viewer (such as rotating the pet in the Defender Pass).
  • Fixed an issue where the Defender Pass would lose progress.
  • Fixed controller icons stretching in the Defender Pass UI.
  • Added Collison visualization for the Pufferfish tower to assist with building.
  • Increased Artillery Crab projectile speed.
  • Improved Artillery Crab tower targeting.
