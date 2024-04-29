Achievements added!

As we anounced in the previous update, we're doing a series of updates to enhance this game in order to celebrate its 15th birthday!

This time we've added support for Steam achievements and have made 25 of them!

You'll only get a handful of achievements while playing regularly, the rest are carefully hidden throught the game, some are easy to guess while some may be tougher to find :)

Write us in the discussion forums if you get stuck, and we'll drop hints to help you out.

Quite a few achievements are centered on various easter eggs we hid in the game, it was very fun revisting them all and we hope you'll enjoy them too!

There are more updates on the way and will be released in the coming months.

Enjoy the game and happy hunting :)