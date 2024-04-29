 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FOREWARNED update for 29 April 2024

Hotfix (v1.07)

Share · View all patches · Build 14213342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes
-Improved blue lever spawn location selection for tomb variation #6

Fixes:
-Fixed an issue in which books could no longer be picked up once placed in the Library puzzle
-Fixed an issue in which books could overlap inside the same bookshelf slot in the Library puzzle
-Fixed a potential issue in which the ushabti chest would not lower for all players after the Constellation puzzle was solved
-Fixed an issue where the Circular Rune puzzle was able to be solved before the spike ceiling's descent
-Fixed an issue in which the Animal Memory puzzle's audio played off-center for one of the buttons
-Fixed a physics issue with drawers in the lobby area

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit FOREWARNED Content Depot 1562421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link