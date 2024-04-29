Hotfix (v1.07)

Changes

-Improved blue lever spawn location selection for tomb variation #6

Fixes:

-Fixed an issue in which books could no longer be picked up once placed in the Library puzzle

-Fixed an issue in which books could overlap inside the same bookshelf slot in the Library puzzle

-Fixed a potential issue in which the ushabti chest would not lower for all players after the Constellation puzzle was solved

-Fixed an issue where the Circular Rune puzzle was able to be solved before the spike ceiling's descent

-Fixed an issue in which the Animal Memory puzzle's audio played off-center for one of the buttons

-Fixed a physics issue with drawers in the lobby area