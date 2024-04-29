Demo Beta 5

Bug Fixes

Very high Score Crash Fixed

Exiting and reloading Match saves state properly

All Bossess can be disbaled properly

Gameplay Change

Give Up Asks for confirmation

Mitosis doubles points sticker gain, not doubles points stickers

Turn Stickers now give you max 2 turns per match

The Edge => x8 Multi you only have 1 turn

Vidar => always gets rares

Egg Countdown reduced to 7

Auto Finish if you empty your bag & rack

UI Changes

Back button on review no longer overlaps Play

Alphamon Relic tooltip clarified

Collection page 1 click left nonsense removed

Split inventory slots so boons are on the bottom/ relics on the top