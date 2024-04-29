Bug Fixes
Very high Score Crash Fixed
Exiting and reloading Match saves state properly
All Bossess can be disbaled properly
Gameplay Change
Give Up Asks for confirmation
Mitosis doubles points sticker gain, not doubles points stickers
Turn Stickers now give you max 2 turns per match
The Edge => x8 Multi you only have 1 turn
Vidar => always gets rares
Egg Countdown reduced to 7
Auto Finish if you empty your bag & rack
UI Changes
Back button on review no longer overlaps Play
Alphamon Relic tooltip clarified
Collection page 1 click left nonsense removed
Split inventory slots so boons are on the bottom/ relics on the top
OMG Words Playtest update for 29 April 2024
Demo Beta 5
Bug Fixes
