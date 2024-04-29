 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Crowned Control update for 29 April 2024

Version 1.1 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 14212949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FULL PATCH NOTES:

  • Added bots to the game
  • Added an 'add bot' button to the main menu
  • Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu during the intro cinematic would allow you to keep moving, thus locking you out of the menu
  • Fixed an issue where UI wouldn't scale correctly with screen size
  • Fixed a bug where the main menu background wouldn't move correctly
  • Fixed the 'play' button staying interactable when a new player joined
  • Fixed an issue where buttons required two presses to work
  • Fixed a visual bug where the Guide menu button wouldn't look selected

Changed files in this update

Depot 2516781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link