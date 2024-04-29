Version 1.1 Release

FULL PATCH NOTES:
- Added bots to the game
- Added an 'add bot' button to the main menu
- Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu during the intro cinematic would allow you to keep moving, thus locking you out of the menu
- Fixed an issue where UI wouldn't scale correctly with screen size
- Fixed a bug where the main menu background wouldn't move correctly
- Fixed the 'play' button staying interactable when a new player joined
- Fixed an issue where buttons required two presses to work
- Fixed a visual bug where the Guide menu button wouldn't look selected
