20240429 - Replay System Update

Hey everyone!

The replay system has gotten some overhaul, the vision is that you as a drone pilot should be able to access the same tooling I have when developing this game or making the Youtube dev logs. I.e. If I need something to record a certain angle I will add that function to the replay system of the game so that you also have access to it when creating content from the game.

Changes:

Added tooltip to the pause menu of the replay system.

Multiple camera perspectives(listed below).

Fixed bug when transitioning between 1st person view and 3rd person in game.

Perspectives added: