 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 29 April 2024

20240429 - Replay System Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14212893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

The replay system has gotten some overhaul, the vision is that you as a drone pilot should be able to access the same tooling I have when developing this game or making the Youtube dev logs. I.e. If I need something to record a certain angle I will add that function to the replay system of the game so that you also have access to it when creating content from the game.

Changes:

  • Added tooltip to the pause menu of the replay system.
  • Multiple camera perspectives(listed below).
  • Fixed bug when transitioning between 1st person view and 3rd person in game.

Perspectives added:

  • FPV Camera perspective.
  • Selfie Perspective.
  • 3rd person perspective.
  • 3rd person perspective with joystick input for orbiting the drone.
  • Free look where the spectators rotation is affected.
  • Free look with where the pitch of the spectator is static but pitch angle of camera is changed.
  • Free look orbit, you can move the position of origin with WSAD, rotate around with joysticks as well as adjust the camera boom length.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2430921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link