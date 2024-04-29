20240429 - Replay System Update

Hey everyone!
The replay system has gotten some overhaul, the vision is that you as a drone pilot should be able to access the same tooling I have when developing this game or making the Youtube dev logs. I.e. If I need something to record a certain angle I will add that function to the replay system of the game so that you also have access to it when creating content from the game.
Changes:
- Added tooltip to the pause menu of the replay system.
- Multiple camera perspectives(listed below).
- Fixed bug when transitioning between 1st person view and 3rd person in game.
Perspectives added:
- FPV Camera perspective.
- Selfie Perspective.
- 3rd person perspective.
- 3rd person perspective with joystick input for orbiting the drone.
- Free look where the spectators rotation is affected.
- Free look with where the pitch of the spectator is static but pitch angle of camera is changed.
- Free look orbit, you can move the position of origin with WSAD, rotate around with joysticks as well as adjust the camera boom length.
Changed files in this update