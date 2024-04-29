 Skip to content

Morels: The Hunt 2 update for 29 April 2024

Morels: The Hunt 2 - April 29th Patch Notes

Build 14212827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who has played and supported the game. Also, thank you for all of the feedback and bug reports.

If you have enjoyed playing the game, maybe consider leaving a review. They are extremely helpful.

Bug Fixes and Updates

  • Missing mushrooms from your tent in the Mountain Forest map. - This should now be fixed and you should be able to see the morel mushrooms you've picked that day in your tent.
  • Controller bug when purchasing certain items like Bug Spray. - You should now be able to open your inventory again after purchasing items with the controller like Bug Spray.
  • Your Shoes in your inventory should no longer have an option to "Put On" if you are already wearing them.
  • We made the collision boxes a little larger around items in the shop so you don't have to get as close to the tables to open up the shop menu for that item.

More updates to come. Thank you again for all of your support!

-The Abrams Studios Team

