Mobile Release Update - Broken Android and Advanced Robotics Cards

Greetings Pilots!

It's been one month since Interstellar Plunderer's release, and it's finally time for the Google Play version of the game to follow the PC version out the door. The mobile version should be available to download right now from the Google Play Store!!!

Google Play Release

The same game but mobile, Interstellar Plunderer, can now be played on Android devices.

We have also rolled out this new version with some cards both mobile and PC gamers alike can enjoy...

New Card: Broken Android

Broken Android is the newest companion to accompany you on your deep space flights. He may look beat up, but he will surely give your enemies a shock... At least when his broken gyroscope points him in the right direction.

New Card: Advanced Robotics

Advanced Robotics is a new addition to help builds that focus on stacking companion cards, namely Sting Drone, Jeremy, and Broken Android.

A few minor bugs have also been fixed to help create a smoother experience.

Coming Soon(ish)

As demonstrated with our roadmap, we are dedicated to a year of new content for you all to digest, so stay tuned. Currently, we are hard at work on the 'customization' update, which has something extra not on the roadmap that we are excited to show off.

For now, though, here is a little teaser of what is to come: