Update 8 - April 29, 2024

New quick item swap system: You can now assign certain items to the D-Pad ( just health and RIP capsules for now - more interesting items planned for later release )

Added a wall on Dimension 2 where a player could jump over the quick sand from D3 and shift into D2 to bypass all of section 2 of Desert of Despair. ( Shout out to RareAchievements on twitch for finding this one and props for pulling it off )