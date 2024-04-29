 Skip to content

Dreeg Beta Demo Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Update 8 - April 29, 2024

Build 14212673 · Last edited by Wendy

  • New quick item swap system: You can now assign certain items to the D-Pad ( just health and RIP capsules for now - more interesting items planned for later release )

  • Added a wall on Dimension 2 where a player could jump over the quick sand from D3 and shift into D2 to bypass all of section 2 of Desert of Despair. ( Shout out to RareAchievements on twitch for finding this one and props for pulling it off )

  • Fixed save bug where items would reappear in the inventory upon loading back in.

HAPPY TESTING!

