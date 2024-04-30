Update 1.1 Release Notes

With this update, new Secrets have been added as modes that will unlock when meeting specific requirements adding twists and turns as well as challenges to how you may approach the depths of Gallowspire.

Additionally, this update will serve as a major quality of life update bringing improvement through many of the features previously present which should give a bit more breathing room to both new and returning players alike.

NEW

Secrets have been added!

These are new optional modes that can be used upon unlocking them to add challenge to the adventures but also reap new rewards.

Activating a Secret as part of your adventure can reward the player with additional XP or gold - sometimes both!

or - sometimes both! Secrets can be stacked on top of each other - including their rewards - to gain more and more experience and gold.

20 new achievements

have been added to this update.

You can complete these achievements by discovering and playing the new added secret modes.

12 of the 20 released achievements will be available to unlock with this update. The remaining 8 hidden achievements will be unlockable with the next update as more secrets will be added.

Keyboard rebinding

A first iteration of keyboard rebinding has been added with this update. You can find them in Options > Key Bindings

As there are a large variety of hardware that may interact with this feature, please do not hesitate to report issues on our Discord server. Include the information about your hardware to help us find the underlying issue(s) and work towards fixes.

BALANCE CHANGES

Quests

A massive change has been made to the quest reward system. When claiming your completed chest rewards, everything earned will now be allocated to all heroes - including the one that did not join on the last adventure!

Redeeming quests will give the displayed rewards (XP, attribute points and talent points) to each of the 3 characters. Since gold is not character based, the rewards behavior does not change.

Class HP Balance

The Rogue and the Wizard’s HP pools have been increased to help out with early gameplay and give a bit of an added buffer to the higher difficulty levels. This will reduce the current gap between those two classes and the Fighter.

Rogue

Starting HP has been increased from 80 to 90

HP growth per class level has been increased

Wizard

Starting HP has been increased from 60 to 80

HP growth per class level has been increased

Potions

We increased the potency of some potions and their upgrades.

Oak Potion

“Reflection” upgrade doubled in power

Rank 10 has been changed from 300% to 600% damage reflected

All other upgrade ranks have also been doubled from their previous values

Energy Breath Potion

Base damage has been doubled

Card Collections

Most card collection sets have been revised and their usefulness has increased, making them more valuable to collect.

Card Upgrade Enhancement: Individual card ranks now boost bonuses by +1.5% (previously +0.85%).

(previously +0.85%). Chest Time Reduction: Sets now reduce chest opening time by up to +90%, increased from +51%.

Set: Implements of War

Single Rank Upgrade: Damage bonus per rank increased from +3.33% to +3.5%.

Fully Upgraded Bonus: Total damage increase when fully upgraded is now +630%, an overall increase of +30% from the previous bonus.

Set: Salves & Elixirs

Individual Card Upgrade: Each upgrade now increases potion duration by +0.25s , up from +0.1s.

, up from +0.1s. Fully Maxed Set Bonus: Completing the set now extends potion duration by +18.75s, an increase from the former +7.5s.

Set: Rest & Comfort

Individual Card Upgrade: Bonus Max Health per card rank increased to +4% from +3.33%.

from +3.33%. Fully Maxed Set Bonus: Total additional health bonus upon fully maxing and upgrading all cards is now +360%, up from +299.7%.

Sets: Light / Medium / Heavy Protection

Individual Card Upgrade: Armor per card rank increased from +0.17 to +0.2.

Fully Maxed Set Bonus: Total additional armor bonus when all cards are fully upgraded has increased from +28.05 to +33. This results in a total of 33% reduced damage taken passively when the set is maxed.

Set: Lighting Up the Way

Individual Card Upgrade: Darkness reduction per card rank increased from +0.53% to +1% .

. Fully Maxed Set Bonus: Total darkness reduction when all cards are fully upgraded and obtained increased from +47.7% to +90%.

Set: Battle Medicine

Individual Card Upgrade: Time reduction for reviving a companion per card rank increased from +0.85% to +1.5%.

Fully Maxed Set Bonus: Total time reduction when all cards are fully upgraded has been increased from 51% to 90%.

Set: Primal Power

Individual Card Upgrade: Damage increase to Bosses and Mini Bosses per card rank improved from +0.75% to +2%.

Fully Maxed Set Bonus: Total increased damage dealt to Bosses and Mini Bosses after fully upgrading all cards of this set has been boosted from +56.25% to +150%.

Set: Imposing Presence

Individual Card Upgrade: Damage increase to Elites per card rank improved from +1.66% to +2% .

. Fully Maxed Set Bonus: Total increased damage dealt to Elites after fully upgrading all cards of this set has been boosted from +124.5% to +150%.

Damage Increase to Monsters: For all sets affecting damage to specific monster types:

Individual Card Upgrade: Additional damage per card rank has been increased from +1.66% to +2% .

. Max Damage Increase per Card: Maximum additional damage per card has been raised from +24.9% to +30%.

Scope of Update: This change applies to 32 Monster Cards across various collection sets, enhancing their respective damage bonuses against designated enemy types.

General Changes

Projectile speed of all ranged enemies have been greatly reduced

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where HP bars would remain on screen when reaching the kill count required to move to the next level.

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, your save could be corrupted and result in data loss.

Fixed the purple portal that sometimes get stuck after a floor completion

Thank you for supporting us and let the search for the Secrets begin!