Version 1.03 (Bugfix Patch)

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.



Dear friends,

A new update, Version 1.03, has just been released to address the following errors:

Fixed the awarding of the achievement for completing the game without using cheat codes. It is now awarded before the credits roll.

Fixed the English translation of the trophies on the arms dealer's wall.

Fixed a bug with the status panel display in the “Forest Survival” minigame where you have to fashion a ladder.

Fixed a bug with highlighting when meeting Arachne for the first time.

Fixed the display of the interface in the labyrinth.

Fixed the intersecting of Quest 2 and Quest 6 in the monastery.

Fixed the displaying of the characters in Quest 3.

We are also aware of a bug with certain enemies’ HP bars getting covered up by your battle skill cards during combat. We’ll fix this issue in our very next update, which we’ll be releasing in the next few days.

Thank you all so much for your reviews and prompt feedback. Thanks to your responses, the quality of the game is increasing with each new update.