 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knightly Passions update for 29 April 2024

Version 1.03 (Bugfix Patch)

Share · View all patches · Build 14212553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?


Dear friends,

A new update, Version 1.03, has just been released to address the following errors:

  • Fixed the awarding of the achievement for completing the game without using cheat codes. It is now awarded before the credits roll.
  • Fixed the English translation of the trophies on the arms dealer's wall.
  • Fixed a bug with the status panel display in the “Forest Survival” minigame where you have to fashion a ladder.
  • Fixed a bug with highlighting when meeting Arachne for the first time.
  • Fixed the display of the interface in the labyrinth.
  • Fixed the intersecting of Quest 2 and Quest 6 in the monastery.
  • Fixed the displaying of the characters in Quest 3.

We are also aware of a bug with certain enemies’ HP bars getting covered up by your battle skill cards during combat. We’ll fix this issue in our very next update, which we’ll be releasing in the next few days.

Thank you all so much for your reviews and prompt feedback. Thanks to your responses, the quality of the game is increasing with each new update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1554261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link