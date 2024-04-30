Argumentum ad culpam has been released!

Congratulations to everyone who has been waiting. Argumentum ad culpam is finally here.

It was a difficult year for us in many ways, but we are glad that game has been released, and so we hope that you will have an interesting experience with it.

The English translation may have problems in some places, as it was not done by a native speaker. We will continue to work on it after the release, so if you find any mistakes, you can write to us here. Also, if you are a native English speaker and would like to help us with editing the text as a fan of the work, we would be very grateful.