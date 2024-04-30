 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Argumentum ad culpam update for 30 April 2024

Argumentum ad culpam has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14212514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Congratulations to everyone who has been waiting. Argumentum ad culpam is finally here.

It was a difficult year for us in many ways, but we are glad that game has been released, and so we hope that you will have an interesting experience with it.

The English translation may have problems in some places, as it was not done by a native speaker. We will continue to work on it after the release, so if you find any mistakes, you can write to us here. Also, if you are a native English speaker and would like to help us with editing the text as a fan of the work, we would be very grateful.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link