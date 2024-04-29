Welcome Back to the Hotel, Managers! The Free Prologue Gets a Major Upgrade!

Calling all aspiring hoteliers! We're thrilled to announce a significant update to the Miami Hotel Simulator Free Prologue available now on Steam! This isn't just a bug fix patch – we've completely overhauled the prologue experience to give you a deeper taste of what awaits in the full game.

Get Ready to Refine Your Hospitality Skills

Remastered Food & Economy System: We've reworked the way food service functions, along with a complete economic overhaul, for a more dynamic and strategic hotel management experience.

Remastered Food & Economy System: We've reworked the way food service functions, along with a complete economic overhaul, for a more dynamic and strategic hotel management experience.

Vending Machine Mania: Guests can now quench their thirst and satisfy their sweet tooth with the addition of brand new vending machines offering ice cream, alcoholic beverages, and of course, coffee!

Furnish Your Dreamscape: Unleash your inner interior decorator with a whopping 40 new furniture items to personalize your hotel and create a truly unique atmosphere!

Second Floor Unlocked: Expand your hospitality empire with the opening of the previously inaccessible second floor, allowing you to accommodate even more guests!

Performance & Bug Fixes: We've implemented a variety of optimizations and bug fixes to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience.

This is just a taste of what's to come in the full version of Miami Hotel Simulator! We're constantly working to refine the experience and can't wait for you to dive into the complete hotel management simulation.

Don't forget to Wishlist the full game to stay updated on its release!

In the meantime, download the FREE Prologue now and start building your dream hotel today!