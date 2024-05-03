Update 1.0.8.2986

- The number of medallions that can be obtained for participating in the mission “Mangrove Pearl Mining” has been increased by 50%.
- Fixed a bug when some technologies at the base did not complete and continued to research. Just click on the research icon again if you have this issue from before the update.
- Changed the required number of items to craft some pumps, motors, generators, exhaust pipes and air ducts.
- Wooden Box and a Box with Instruments can now be disassembled to get resources
- Now you can find “Rags” in loot more often.
- Locations “Big snake” and some quest markers are added to both map and mini-map.
- Removed annoying message about craft completion at the base.
- Fixed some animations and character models.
- Fixed bug allowing technical work message to double.
- Fixed bug making some quest boats to not appear at designed spawn point.
- Fixed bug causing manual pump to operate without crew member appointed.
- Fixed an issue where players could receive extra items after boarding ships.
- Fixed animation of movement aboard “Master Tuck” raft.
- Fixed some dialogue text errors.
- Fixed bug causing player lost cargo chest to be stuck in a building.
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect quality of items to be obtained after completing crafting.
- Fixed an issue that could lead to rare cases of player progress rollback.
- Fixed research time for some base technologies at Level 5.
- Fixed incorrect rolling of starter mast with camera movement.
