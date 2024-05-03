 Skip to content

Age of Water update for 3 May 2024

Update 1.0.8.2986

Share · View all patches · Build 14212480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The number of medallions that can be obtained for participating in the mission “Mangrove Pearl Mining” has been increased by 50%.
  • Fixed a bug when some technologies at the base did not complete and continued to research. Just click on the research icon again if you have this issue from before the update.
  • Changed the required number of items to craft some pumps, motors, generators, exhaust pipes and air ducts.
  • Wooden Box and a Box with Instruments can now be disassembled to get resources
  • Now you can find “Rags” in loot more often.
  • Locations “Big snake” and some quest markers are added to both map and mini-map.
  • Removed annoying message about craft completion at the base.
  • Fixed some animations and character models.
  • Fixed bug allowing technical work message to double.
  • Fixed bug making some quest boats to not appear at designed spawn point.
  • Fixed bug causing manual pump to operate without crew member appointed.
  • Fixed an issue where players could receive extra items after boarding ships.
  • Fixed animation of movement aboard “Master Tuck” raft.
  • Fixed some dialogue text errors.
  • Fixed bug causing player lost cargo chest to be stuck in a building.
  • Fixed a bug that caused incorrect quality of items to be obtained after completing crafting.
  • Fixed an issue that could lead to rare cases of player progress rollback.
  • Fixed research time for some base technologies at Level 5.
  • Fixed incorrect rolling of starter mast with camera movement.

