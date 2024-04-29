 Skip to content

Tower Unite update for 29 April 2024

Hot Fix 0.17.11.0

Hot Fix 0.17.11.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses issues with the new Bumper Cars update.

Changes

  • Plaza - Bumper Cars: Removed nightclub requirement from one of the bumper car upgrades
  • Plaza - Bumper Cars: Increased max players to 12 and added more spawn points

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Plaza crashes relating to Balloon Pop
  • Fixed player model appearance colors not showing up for default player models
  • Plaza- Boardwalk: Fixed "Steady Aim" and "Seahorse Wrangler" achievements
  • Plaza - Milk Jug Toss: Fixed "Milk Jug Champion" and "Milk Delivery" achievements
  • Plaza - Balloon Pop: Fixed Balloon Pop submitting leaderboard scores that are less than 5 seconds
  • Plaza - Bumper Cars: Fixed blurry textures for bumper car color masks
  • Plaza - Bumper Cars: Fixed "Harlequin Bumper Car Paintjob" not showing up on the upgrade list
  • Condo IO: Fixed Damage Heal Volume not displaying name of player who was killed by it to Global Message module
  • Condo IO: Fixed Hit Target Volume not displaying name of player who killed the volume to Global Message module
  • Condo IO: Fixed Global Message connection message data sometimes clearing when first loading the connections

