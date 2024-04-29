Hot Fix 0.17.11.0

This update addresses issues with the new Bumper Cars update.
Changes
- Plaza - Bumper Cars: Removed nightclub requirement from one of the bumper car upgrades
- Plaza - Bumper Cars: Increased max players to 12 and added more spawn points
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Plaza crashes relating to Balloon Pop
- Fixed player model appearance colors not showing up for default player models
- Plaza- Boardwalk: Fixed "Steady Aim" and "Seahorse Wrangler" achievements
- Plaza - Milk Jug Toss: Fixed "Milk Jug Champion" and "Milk Delivery" achievements
- Plaza - Balloon Pop: Fixed Balloon Pop submitting leaderboard scores that are less than 5 seconds
- Plaza - Bumper Cars: Fixed blurry textures for bumper car color masks
- Plaza - Bumper Cars: Fixed "Harlequin Bumper Car Paintjob" not showing up on the upgrade list
- Condo IO: Fixed Damage Heal Volume not displaying name of player who was killed by it to Global Message module
- Condo IO: Fixed Hit Target Volume not displaying name of player who killed the volume to Global Message module
- Condo IO: Fixed Global Message connection message data sometimes clearing when first loading the connections
