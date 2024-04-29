Hot Fix 0.17.11.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14212450 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 21:06:03 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses issues with the new Bumper Cars update.

Changes

Plaza - Bumper Cars: Removed nightclub requirement from one of the bumper car upgrades

Plaza - Bumper Cars: Increased max players to 12 and added more spawn points

Bug Fixes

Fixed Plaza crashes relating to Balloon Pop

Fixed player model appearance colors not showing up for default player models

Plaza- Boardwalk: Fixed "Steady Aim" and "Seahorse Wrangler" achievements

Plaza - Milk Jug Toss: Fixed "Milk Jug Champion" and "Milk Delivery" achievements

Plaza - Balloon Pop: Fixed Balloon Pop submitting leaderboard scores that are less than 5 seconds

Plaza - Bumper Cars: Fixed blurry textures for bumper car color masks

Plaza - Bumper Cars: Fixed "Harlequin Bumper Car Paintjob" not showing up on the upgrade list

Condo IO: Fixed Damage Heal Volume not displaying name of player who was killed by it to Global Message module

Condo IO: Fixed Hit Target Volume not displaying name of player who killed the volume to Global Message module

Condo IO: Fixed Global Message connection message data sometimes clearing when first loading the connections

