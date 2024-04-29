Patch 0.1.31: Improvements to the controls, changes to the Bow and bug fixes

Greetings Bloodfolk! Just pushed the latest patch - this one has some movement / controls changes that I think will make things a little tighter and more intuitive, as well as bring some critical mechanics a little more to the forefront.

Here are the notes:

Movement and Controls changes:

Buffed slide:

Now if you don’t have blood, instead of doing nothing, you will crouch. If you're moving, you'll slide in the same way that crouch/ctrl slide did originally

If you do have blood, slide still gives you that same speed boost. However, slide now has all of the momentum preserving properties that crouch slide had.

Vanilla “crouch” has been removed since slide above does everything crouch does and more.



Default button mapping for ground-slam has been moved from Alt to Ctrl.

Made it so you can “buffer” the air dash input while air dash is charging. As long as you are holding the input when air dash becomes fully charged, you will dash

Increased jump coyote time from .1 to .2

Tweaked explosion / rocket-jump tech to allow you to gain more speed with proper explosions

Slightly increased the player controller’s pitch min and max values. Now you can look all the way up and down.

Other Changes

The “bow” has been changed to something slightly different. Let me know what you think!

Added arrows to the practice map

Increased sword swing hitbox active time by .1 seconds

Water is more transparent now

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where enemies would run in place if they couldn’t find a path to you

Fixed bug where spikes didn’t smash you or enemies sometimes

Fixed issue where player could escape the final battle sequence in Tutorial by climbing up the hole (The hole is blocked now)

Fixed bug where change weapon buttons couldn’t be remapped

Fixed bug where the sword slash flickered on screen for an instant sometimes right when your swing started

Fixed bug where you couldn’t quick-restart while air dashing

A note about patch 0.1.30

If you've noticed that I skipped patch number 0.1.30, that's because this version was made publicly available via Bloodthief's FPS Fest Demo. Now both the Demo and the Playtest should be in sync.

EDIT:

I also just pushed patch 0.1.32 which just updates the tutorial to reflect the new ground pound changes.

Have a great week!