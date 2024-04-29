 Skip to content

Auto RiskRisk update for 29 April 2024

Patch Notes 1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The updates keeps coming to the game. This time I got a new feature for you. Match History!
I'm open for more suggestions for improving the game so let me know if there are anything you would like to see in the game.

New feature: Match History
Added a history function where you can see the last 10 single player matches you've played. (Starting this patch)

==============================

Adjustments:

  • Health can now no longer be lowered below 100 to avoid fighters getting reduced down to 0 health at battle start.

==============================

Online fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with XP not showing the correct value in fights causing fight damage to differ from the actual value.
  • Fixed a bug which prevented players from completing their turn if they got both prophecy and artefact choices in the same round.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug which caused the player to skip over gaining a prophecy item choice if they were supposed to get the choice at the same round as the artefact choice.
  • Fixed a bug where prophecy bonuses were skipped if the player levelled up with the +XP/round artefact.

