Shadows of Duat update for 29 April 2024

Changes to dodge mechanics and improved experience

Share · View all patches · Build 14212263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now roll with the Alt button at any time to dodge enemy attacks.
  • Toggling between fixed and sustained running modes is now in the Options menu.
  • We have increased the amount of ammunition in some areas.
  • Luzbel will sometimes bring valuable objects to the Sanctuary.
  • We have adjusted the impact radius of the cauldrons to make them easier to hit with shots.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2342751
