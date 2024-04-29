- You can now roll with the Alt button at any time to dodge enemy attacks.
- Toggling between fixed and sustained running modes is now in the Options menu.
- We have increased the amount of ammunition in some areas.
- Luzbel will sometimes bring valuable objects to the Sanctuary.
- We have adjusted the impact radius of the cauldrons to make them easier to hit with shots.
Shadows of Duat update for 29 April 2024
Changes to dodge mechanics and improved experience
Patchnotes via Steam Community
