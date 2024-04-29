[v0.5.2] Adding Multiple Saves

Hello everyone! :-) Following some much appreciated feedback, I've added multiple save files to the game. This will make it easier and less frustrating for players if they find any game breaking bugs, they have a previous point in the game to go back to and won't have to restart their game!

I've also added some validation to not allow saving during cutscenes, boss fights and while on air. This will, hopefully, make everything a lot smoother.

Also for players who were already playing the game, a migration system has been designed to convert the old save file into the new one, so hopefully you should be able to continue your adventure without any issues! If you do have any issues, please report back to me so I can help out. Your save files will be backed up automatically when the migration occurs.

I've also balanced a bit the end-game as I thought it was a bit too easy to defeat the ending bosses. Here's the full changelog:

Features Added:

Multiple save files

Added a volume slider for music and ambience in the game settings menu

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

Fixed Balbino on Snowy Mountains, his companion system was breaking

Fixed bonfire travelling from Snowy Mountains - you shouldn't be able to travel from there as that will break the game

You can travel from Snowy Mountain bonfire, you shouldnt

You can travel from Snowy Mountain bonfire, you shouldnt Removed the poison FX from certain weapon buffs that were not poison

Removed the poison FX from certain weapon buffs that were not poison

Added 100% chance of bees dropping honey

Lara now drops daggers if killed

Added more posture and health to Drogo

Added more posture and health to Celes

Added more posture and health to Molok

Added more posture and health to Frostynax Dragon

Fix a critical bug where saving in Snowy Mountains makes Cacildes disappear on loading

Restored Cacildes health during the teleport sequence when Drogo destroys the stone

Hopefully these changes make your experience smoother! I'm working hard to give you the best game possible.

Thank you!