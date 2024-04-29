MENU REWORK!

Maddeningly, before this update, when changing any movement settings in the in-game menu, your changes would not remain when loading a new level/main menu level. Now, the menu saves the selections you make!

ALSO: thanks to a discussion post by a dear player, I have added head AND controller based movement direction options! I think they more or less wanted me to add room scale mode so they can irl walk around and have the player character recenter around them, but unfortunately this is a bit complicated for me and I cannot find a good solution for this yet, as the player collision capsule that is the root of the entire player only moves when you give an input for it to do so, making that update to follow the player's head is the issue. BUT regardless, this update now gives you more options for more natural movement.

I don't recommend using controller direction while using armwaver mode, it makes you zig-zag a lot, please use head-direction moving when using armwaver. This may improve in the future when I can calculate a more constant forward vector from the controllers that works best with armwaver.

Speaking of Armwaver locomotion: there was an issue where there would be random drops in speed in random places on the map. I believe to have remedied this by making the player run speed drop gradually after armwaving stops, rather than being set in the same frame that the waving stops. (ugh I hope that makes sense, what a buncha nerd talk)