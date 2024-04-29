 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Radio Free Europa update for 29 April 2024

1.2.4 Final Boss Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14212061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the final boss could keep its invincibility when it should be vulnerable.

Also addressed a similar issue with the L1 boss could get more shield regeneration cycles than intended.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1897421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1897422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link