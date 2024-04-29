📢 Update 1.3.0 is finally out! Enjoy the HUGE update. ✨

Hey there, we're happy to announce that 1.3 is finally done and out! After months of work (a lot of work) we're releasing it today.

✨ What's New?

The game has been completely rewritten from the ground up (as you may have seen on the previous news)! We're now using GameMaker instead of Godot to improve the stability of the game and also its support to older hardware.

With this change, you can definitely expect smoother gameplay - say goodbye to the late-game lag!

We pointed some changes on the previous post, but let's take a look at those again:

The beloved nerd-mode is back! 🤓

Say goodbye to late-game performance issues. 🚀

A new Discover screen awaits for your read. 👁‍🗨

The game over screen now shows a lot of cool information! 🔥

🏆 Achievements!

The most requested feature of the game is finally here! You can now get achievements. Not only that, but achievements becomes perks on the game, which can be used to buff your next run and completely change your gameplay!

👤 Characters

You can now choose between four different characters, each one with their unique gameplay-style and different starter hand.

Note that you need to get some achievements before playing with those!

⚙ Modding

It's not a "real thing" yet, but we started working on it. If you browse the local files of Terracards, you may see that we're exposing some files like "plants.json", "animals.json", "structures.json". Feel free to play with those, they're pretty self explanatory.

A fully functional modding API will probably be released on 1.4!

👀 What's next?

Some of you may notice that this updates (unlike previous ones) do not add to much content to the game, instead, we focused on bringing stability, performance and fixing annoying bugs that you guys related to us.

There are some new animals like 🦄 Unicorn, 🐔 Electric Chicken, 🐇 Electric Rabbit but we didn't focus on content at all.

So expect more content on further updates! 🔥