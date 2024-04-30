 Skip to content

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 30 April 2024

Full Release Patch 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all, we have another full release patch (1.0.5) ready for you today!

  • Fixed out of map spot on Graveyard
  • Fixed out of map spot on Theatre
  • Fixed a few spots on Theatre that allowed props to be unkillable
  • Fixed missing collision spot on Theatre
  • Fixed out of map spot on Mansion
  • Fixed collision issue with Poltergeist props
  • Fixed missing collision with smasher on Doll Factory
  • Fixed bot kills sometimes counting towards achievement progress
  • Fixed issue where "Run and Hide" boombox track was not unlocking on the Epic Games Store

Thanks for your continued support, hope to see you on the hunt soon!
-Team MGH

