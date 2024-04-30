Hello all, we have another full release patch (1.0.5) ready for you today!
- Fixed out of map spot on Graveyard
- Fixed out of map spot on Theatre
- Fixed a few spots on Theatre that allowed props to be unkillable
- Fixed missing collision spot on Theatre
- Fixed out of map spot on Mansion
- Fixed collision issue with Poltergeist props
- Fixed missing collision with smasher on Doll Factory
- Fixed bot kills sometimes counting towards achievement progress
- Fixed issue where "Run and Hide" boombox track was not unlocking on the Epic Games Store
Thanks for your continued support, hope to see you on the hunt soon!
-Team MGH
