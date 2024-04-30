Share · View all patches · Build 14211952 · Last edited 30 April 2024 – 15:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello all, we have another full release patch (1.0.5) ready for you today!

Fixed out of map spot on Graveyard

Fixed out of map spot on Theatre

Fixed a few spots on Theatre that allowed props to be unkillable

Fixed missing collision spot on Theatre

Fixed out of map spot on Mansion

Fixed collision issue with Poltergeist props

Fixed missing collision with smasher on Doll Factory

Fixed bot kills sometimes counting towards achievement progress

Fixed issue where "Run and Hide" boombox track was not unlocking on the Epic Games Store

Thanks for your continued support, hope to see you on the hunt soon!

-Team MGH