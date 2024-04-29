Play our updated Demo in Farming Fest!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re excited to be taking part in Steam’s Farming Fest between April 29th - May 6th!

Farming is such an integral part of SunnySide’s DNA, and to celebrate the Farming Fest, we’ve released a new trailer that focuses on farming in SunnySide.

Watch the new Farming Fest Trailer below:

You may have also seen that we added some huge updates to our demo last week! We’re excited to have brought full localisation to the demo, including English, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Simplified Chinese.

Another key update was the inclusion of a brand new farming app on your phone - PlantDaddy! This whole new app helps you see the information for crops when it isn't available in SunnySeed. Partnered with YouTube legends Epic Gardening, this app is also themed around the EG branding and features a cameo from EG host (and our awesome friend) Kevin Espiritu as a chibi-style helping hand!

With Farming Fest kicking off, what better time is there to try out the new and improved SunnySide Demo than right now? Head to our Steam page to download the demo and celebrate Farming Fest!

And don’t forget - our Sparky Makeship Plushie campaign is still live! Head on over and order your cuddly companion before the campaign ends!

Thank you again to everyone who has been playing and enjoying SunnySide! We’re super excited for release! ❤

