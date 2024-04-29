 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Horizons: Mechanized Corps update for 29 April 2024

Dark Horizons: Mechanized Corps 0.2.0.018 is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 14211892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Build 0.2.0.018 is now available on steam for all platforms.

Changelog

  • Damage score and assists no longer increase when damaging teammates
  • Scoreboard should be accurate now
  • Game should always end now under skirmish conditions even if someone leaves
  • Rapidly clicking on mechs in hangar should no longer cause issues with multiple mechs showing
  • Added a 3 second delay on end game coming up to insure all stats are logged before it does
  • Observer camera fixes
  • Dying while jump jetting should fall back down instead of getting stuck in air now.
  • Unverified fix for bots rarely not spawning
  • Assault and Heavy tags on chassis selection are now correct
  • Added a discord button to main menu
  • Lowered the field of view of homing when looking for flares
  • Fixed places on sector 7 that had incorrect AI and IK rocks.
  • Updated lighting in all of the missions, badlands now has thunder and lightning
  • Homing lock now resets as soon as you fire
  • Homing rockets and missiles now have an arming delay for the homing so they do not try to curve out of the weapon.
  • Homing rockets and missiles will no longer show locking when out of range
  • Unverified fix for extra polygons showing in the mech holo health displays in first person
  • Fixed holograms to not render the engine housing and engine white (now part of torso)
  • Changed green ready to green Not Ready in Lobby to be less confusing.
  • Q (cross hair targeting) now picks closest to the cross hair so you don't have to be exactly on top of them anymore as there is a cone around them.
  • In lobby changed active squad text to reflect what to do and that your choice is locked in when you click ready.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Release Depot 266471
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Mac Release Depot 266472
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Linux Release Depot 266474
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link