Dark Horizons: Mechanized Corps 0.2.0.018 is now available

New Build 0.2.0.018 is now available on steam for all platforms.
Changelog
- Damage score and assists no longer increase when damaging teammates
- Scoreboard should be accurate now
- Game should always end now under skirmish conditions even if someone leaves
- Rapidly clicking on mechs in hangar should no longer cause issues with multiple mechs showing
- Added a 3 second delay on end game coming up to insure all stats are logged before it does
- Observer camera fixes
- Dying while jump jetting should fall back down instead of getting stuck in air now.
- Unverified fix for bots rarely not spawning
- Assault and Heavy tags on chassis selection are now correct
- Added a discord button to main menu
- Lowered the field of view of homing when looking for flares
- Fixed places on sector 7 that had incorrect AI and IK rocks.
- Updated lighting in all of the missions, badlands now has thunder and lightning
- Homing lock now resets as soon as you fire
- Homing rockets and missiles now have an arming delay for the homing so they do not try to curve out of the weapon.
- Homing rockets and missiles will no longer show locking when out of range
- Unverified fix for extra polygons showing in the mech holo health displays in first person
- Fixed holograms to not render the engine housing and engine white (now part of torso)
- Changed green ready to green Not Ready in Lobby to be less confusing.
- Q (cross hair targeting) now picks closest to the cross hair so you don't have to be exactly on top of them anymore as there is a cone around them.
- In lobby changed active squad text to reflect what to do and that your choice is locked in when you click ready.
Changed files in this update