Patch 0.65.0

New Feature :

Reforge Stones:

Legendary Reforge stone

Transcendent Reforge stone

We have enabled the inventory tab in your collections. You can now receive reforge stones from the Standard packs, that can be bought in our store. Once you open them in a pack, they will appear in your inventory.

In the Variations tab, there will now be a new option to reforge your Legendary or Transcendent cards. With the Legendary Reforge stone, you can change one Transcendent ability either on your Legendary or your Transcendent card. With the Transcendent reforge stone, you can change both abilities on your Transcendent cards only.

The drop rates in the Standard packs will be as follows:

Legendary Reforge stone - 1.5% / pack

Transcendent Reforge stone - 0.5% / pack

User Interface:

New Frames for Hero cards

New Frames for Energy cards

Slight change in the default card back.

Deckbuilder and card collections are now more compact and more readable.

Energy Filters are not darker when not selected.

Titles now have a new frame

Rewards tab will now select correctly when clicked.

Card descriptions will now react better to the mouse wheel and not scroll to the top anymore.

Card details will now appear more smoothly when hovered in hand and on the board.

Clicking on the ground received some tweaking

Mark of Death now has a new image.

Hero cards are now the same size as other cards in the collection and the deckbuilder.

Added background blur to all menus to make them more readable.

Several other smaller tweaks to the UI

Beings:

Ruthless Demon - Changed rarity from Common to Epic. Moved from Starter set to Prologue. No longer part of the Starter decks.

Shieldmaiden - Changed rarity from Common to Epic. Moved from Starter set to Prologue. No longer part of the Starter decks.

Bug Fixes: