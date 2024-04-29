- Added "Offline Play" to the main menu to improve the menu flow and make menu navigation clearer for new players.
- Fixed a bug where hosting games was not possible when the user's system time was incorrect.
- Fixed a bug where dice thrown by tabletop players were visible for miniatures
Dungeon Full Dive: Player Edition update for 29 April 2024
April Hotfix Version 0.7.1-480
