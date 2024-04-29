Update #78: Smashing F10s



As we are rev'ing the pedal toward the big base building update, we're still working to keep the quality of life and bug fix train chugging along. Today we've got a nice update hitting the most hotly reported F10s, so thank you for posting them up!

Overwatch & Cornering

We fixed a bug that could cause your Overwatch character to step back into cover after setting Overwatch cone, meaning they'd be facing a wall and therefore not able to see any targets moving in their cone of Overwatch ... so they wouldn't shoot. Few things are more tilting in an TBT game! Now fixed.

We've also improved a longstanding issue where your character didn't visually step out when considering to shoot a target. This would similarly leave them facing a wall which wasn't a great look, often jamming their gun into the geometry of the wall, only to step out when they made the shot. This is now fixed and importantly, when just considering targets, this is a "test" so the merc does not really step out and become visually spotted until they make the attack.

Item Effects

The effects of items like Shock Mine, Concussion Grenade and Dazzler have been oddly absent from your merc and enemy status pop ups. We've now resolved this situation and the effects appear along with the duration. This also ensures they appear correctly in the hover on the map with an icon and duration too. For stun heavy builds, this is a big boon!

Secondary Objectives Again

We fixed a bug that was prevent secondary objectives about Sec Level and Turn limit not to always display. This is so helpful especially on proc-gen missions where these extra objectives are almost always present.

