Pools update for 29 April 2024

Update notes (29.04.2024)

Build 14211629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added dynamic ambient water surface movement / wave sounds
  • Updated the activation conditions of some achievements making them less annoying to unlock
  • Slight adjustments to audio mixing for some environmental sounds in chapter 2 and chapter 6
  • Fixed a bug where saved screen resolution setting would not load correctly when starting the game application
  • Fixed a bug where screen resolution would change to the highest supported refresh rate of the selected resolution when loading into a chapter
  • Fixed a bug in chapter 3 where the player could climb and get stuck on the slide at the start
  • Fixed a bug in chapter 6 where the player could get stuck behind a safety railing

