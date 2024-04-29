Update notes (29.04.2024)

- Added dynamic ambient water surface movement / wave sounds
- Updated the activation conditions of some achievements making them less annoying to unlock
- Slight adjustments to audio mixing for some environmental sounds in chapter 2 and chapter 6
- Fixed a bug where saved screen resolution setting would not load correctly when starting the game application
- Fixed a bug where screen resolution would change to the highest supported refresh rate of the selected resolution when loading into a chapter
- Fixed a bug in chapter 3 where the player could climb and get stuck on the slide at the start
- Fixed a bug in chapter 6 where the player could get stuck behind a safety railing
Pools update for 29 April 2024
