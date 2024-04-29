 Skip to content

Dungeon Full Dive: Game Master Edition update for 29 April 2024

April Hotfix Version 0.7.1-480

Share · View all patches · Build 14211592

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Offline Play" to the main menu to improve the menu flow and make menu navigation clearer for new players.
  • Fixed a bug where hosting games was not possible when the user's system time was incorrect.
  • Fixed a bug where dice thrown by tabletop players were visible for miniatures

Changed files in this update

Depot 1710741
