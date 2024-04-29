- Avatar Generator: updated with additional components such as Viking Helmet, Pirate Hat, Rabbit Ears, Cat Ears, Maid Hat and such.
- Avatar Gen. "Pig", "Dog" and "Frog": new avatar generators added representing a pig, dog and frog heads with corresponding customizations.
- Avatar Gen. "Chimp", "Bunny", "Rhino", "Cat", "Elephant", "Crocodile" and "Bear": new avatar generators.
- Balancing: Major Tom can also be healed in the barracks.
- Menu UI: Announcement button icon updated (clip) for clarity it doesn't represent the chat.
- Level of Detail: minimum level of detail is now "few" (not "none" for all platforms).
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: misc. fixes for texts (e.g. male and female switched in translation guide).
- Maintenance: update for permission system (server).
- Maintenance: "PrivacyInfo.xcprivacy" privacy info file added (iOS).
- Bugfix: improved link-handling, i.e. when already handled, we don't pass it on further (e.g. user://).
- Bugfix: tournaments were not properly working when AI players were participating.
- Bugfix: some animated images were not properly garbage collected and could still stay retained (causing out of memory errors).
- Bugfix: proper safe area insets for mobile (Droid & iOS).
- Bugfix: proper alignment of laser beam (wrongly calculated for rendering).
- Bugfix: calculating cropped image (for mirrored frames).
- Bugfix: multiplayer setup option "Last Joinable" & "Game Start" (e.g. auto) were not available.
- Bugfix Crashes: badly formatted strings could produce a stack overflow.
- Bugfix Crashes: when tyring to find attack-target for a unit that doesn't have armaments.
Retro Commander update for 29 April 2024
Update 2.21.135 - New Avatar Generators & Menu UI
Patchnotes via Steam Community
