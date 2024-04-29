Major Update 1.2.5 for Fear Of The Darkness

Hello everyone, it's time for a very big update for Fear Of The Darkness!

We really hope that you will play again the game looking for the new secrets, levels, items and maybe write something about it, yeah, bragging is allowed.

Fear Of The Darkness isn't an easy game by choice, but we think that with the adjustments we made could be considered accessible for everyone, for example the standard commands now are more visible in the options.

We think also that it is a wonderful and scary adventure if you give a shot with consciousness, we added a lot of things in order to improve the game feel, we hope you will enjoy it!

A bit more technical list of changes (not in details, we made hundreds of modifications):

Improved some animations

Fix some lights

Many graphic improvements performed

Improved tutorial flow

Stabilized the framerate

Adjusted some item positions

Standardized some templates

Fixed some errors in the final cutscenes

Improved game stability

Fixed some sound bugs

Added a secret game level

Added several more things to discover

Fixed some settings bugs

Added commands in settings

Improved interactions with objects

Fixed some texts

Made minor adjustments to some levels

Improved the usability of the application

Ah, write to us know for any remaining bugs, your experience is really important!

Before leaving we are proud to announce that Giovanni Franceschelli, the Leader of GFCreativeLab, submitted the candidacy for the Italian Video Games Awards, we are sure you will support the whole team, and obviously the game, if needed :)