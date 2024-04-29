 Skip to content

Path of Achra update for 29 April 2024

version 0.9.9 crash fix

Build 14211282

Patchnotes via Steam Community

alright if this didn't break anything then next update will be may 7th, version 1.0, thank you everyone for helping with this

  • the data for victory markers is now saved independently from the maqbara -- it'll be updated if you enter the character select screen, then going forward it will update when you win, and you should be able to delete Maqbara entries with impunity without losing the victory markers
  • (hopefully) stopped players from entering a new land after dying on the map screen (this crashes the game)
  • (hopefully) fixed a bug that was letting you try and enter the path of dust after deleting all maqbara entries (this crashes the game)

