version 0.9.9 crash fix

alright if this didn't break anything then next update will be may 7th, version 1.0, thank you everyone for helping with this

the data for victory markers is now saved independently from the maqbara -- it'll be updated if you enter the character select screen, then going forward it will update when you win, and you should be able to delete Maqbara entries with impunity without losing the victory markers

(hopefully) stopped players from entering a new land after dying on the map screen (this crashes the game)

(hopefully) fixed a bug that was letting you try and enter the path of dust after deleting all maqbara entries (this crashes the game)