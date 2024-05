Share · View all patches · Build 14211244 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 17:06:45 UTC by Wendy

Update

1 Add the generation of remains

2 The excavation of crystals

Repair

1 Fix the location of the treasure chest

2 Fixed the bug that the position of the piranha is too long

3 Fix the piranha cleaning bug

4 Fixed the bug of repeated loading of 9section items