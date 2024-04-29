 Skip to content

mtion studio update for 29 April 2024

Patch #40 Fix timeline sequence and add support for CUT transitions

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Mtionauts! 🌟 We're delighted to roll out a quality of life update focused on enhancing how the timeline functions within the app.

🎬 Timeline Refinement 🎬

We've addressed a key issue with scene cameras on adjacent keyframes. Previously, transitioning between keyframes that pointed to the same camera did not work properly. With this update, the camera now remains steady for the duration you set between keyframes, perfect for adding dramatic pauses before shifting to the next camera position.

🎥 CUT Transition Timeline Support 🎥

Enhance your storytelling by adding CUT transition inside camera timelines. Cameras will now snap immediately to position upon reaching a keyframe marked as CUT, making for crisp and clear scene changes that add impact to your scene.

Happy creating,

  • mtion team

