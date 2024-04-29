Update 0.1.14: Lodes o' Weapon Mods

Share · View all patches · Build 14211161 · Last edited 29 April 2024 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy

If you have suggestions or feedback, like improving controller support, let me know specifically what I should do in the steam forums or even in the comments for this post!

I check steam daily and often improve the game with player feedback in mind.

///NEW

-can kill Gun Shop NPCs now

-new weapon mod: Dice Bullets

-new weapon mod: Money Magnet

-new weapon mod: Pouch Addon

-new weapon mod: Voodoo Trinket

-new weapon mod: Druid Trinket

-new weapon mod: LVL Death

-new weapon mod: Spyglass

-new weapon mod: Rat Poison

-new weapon mod: Rubber Padding

-new weapon mod: Recycler

-new weapon mod: Shielding

///BALANCE

-changed damage scaling on relic Jury Rig Bomb

-relic Shock Psy has a larger hitbox (thanks dave)

-default option at altars is now switching gods

-lowered Wisp ally HP

///TWEAKS

-game now pauses when not in focus (thanks shmuck)

-lightning effects look and sound better (thanks dave)

///FIXES

-fixed bug with certain weapon mods (regen, shield, crit, heavy shot) not stacking properly

-fixed bug with above weapon mods not being removed properly if rerolled

-fixed bug with enemy bullets hitting multiple times

-fixed bug with Heresy boss instantly dying from blood loss (thanks dave)

an interpretation of the guy that gives you crates for fighting enemies

(thanks for the funny fanart dave! pretty close to how I imagine him too)

