- Force large assembly to 0 layer.
- Tools now has "Shrink die", "Auto shrink on validate" and "Edit Size";
- Compact tuto now reflects the new compact/expand die behavior;
- Buildup feedback indicator;
- Simplifying the align indicator;
- Use the new AddsBlockLine method in the Tutorial levels;
- Fix IntroInput no Click Me button;
- Fix Selected readouts clear out when select mode enable and doens't duplicated;
- Build upward auto expand as well;
- Removing shrink/extend size from the Mode bar and add it as a tool in the Tools bar;
- Building outside to the left and top extend the die;
- Add unique block mode removed (cursor/mode/events/commands);
- Adding line of blocks auto expand the die;
- Add block cursor is a raymarched cube;
Hard Chip Playtest update for 29 April 2024
Quick patch notes v0.0.5.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update