Hard Chip Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Quick patch notes v0.0.5.10

Share · View all patches · Build 14211132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Force large assembly to 0 layer.
  • Tools now has "Shrink die", "Auto shrink on validate" and "Edit Size";
  • Compact tuto now reflects the new compact/expand die behavior;
  • Buildup feedback indicator;
  • Simplifying the align indicator;
  • Use the new AddsBlockLine method in the Tutorial levels;
  • Fix IntroInput no Click Me button;
  • Fix Selected readouts clear out when select mode enable and doens't duplicated;
  • Build upward auto expand as well;
  • Removing shrink/extend size from the Mode bar and add it as a tool in the Tools bar;
  • Building outside to the left and top extend the die;
  • Add unique block mode removed (cursor/mode/events/commands);
  • Adding line of blocks auto expand the die;
  • Add block cursor is a raymarched cube;

