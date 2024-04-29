New Tutorial - New Tutorial Translation - Fix - Modif - Add

[Fix]
- Pineapple crate won't work in can filler
- Gold” is now displayed as ‘Gold Ingot’ in spheres
- Unlocked upgrades update correctly after plan destruction and reconstruction
- Number of orange seeds displayed correctly
- The number of water was not counted with automatic sprinklers
[Added]
- Improvement Tubular oven unlocked in computer 120sec => 60sec
- You automatically exit the water bottle machine interface
[Modification]
- New tutorial translated into 5 languages (Thanks to the community)
- Manual checkout can no longer be replaced by automatic checkout
- Number of automatic crates reduced from 5 to 4
- Collision size of water bottle machine
Changed files in this update