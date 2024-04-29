 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Center Station Simulator update for 29 April 2024

New Tutorial - New Tutorial Translation - Fix - Modif - Add

Share · View all patches · Build 14211127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fix]

  • Pineapple crate won't work in can filler
  • Gold” is now displayed as ‘Gold Ingot’ in spheres
  • Unlocked upgrades update correctly after plan destruction and reconstruction
  • Number of orange seeds displayed correctly
  • The number of water was not counted with automatic sprinklers

[Added]

  • Improvement Tubular oven unlocked in computer 120sec => 60sec
  • You automatically exit the water bottle machine interface

[Modification]

  • New tutorial translated into 5 languages (Thanks to the community)
  • Manual checkout can no longer be replaced by automatic checkout
  • Number of automatic crates reduced from 5 to 4
  • Collision size of water bottle machine

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link