 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Once upon a Dungeon II update for 30 April 2024

Version 0.8.9.4 - New quest, new scroll and more

Share · View all patches · Build 14211119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.9.4

  • New, medieval font used for labels
  • Resurrection scroll added, now your precious ally is not lost forever
  • New quest from NPC Tonik, help him producing hooch
  • Two achievements added: Traveler, Crafting Master

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2204731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link