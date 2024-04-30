Version 0.8.9.4 - New quest, new scroll and more

Version 0.8.9.4
- New, medieval font used for labels
- Resurrection scroll added, now your precious ally is not lost forever
- New quest from NPC Tonik, help him producing hooch
- Two achievements added: Traveler, Crafting Master
