- Camera modifications
- Mineable nodes and harvestable trees with damage
- Lighting changes
- Landscape flickering hotfix
- Attack on harvestables now "double click"
- UI orientation fixes
- Facial meshes will begin appearing under armor
- Some armor orientation fixes
Abyss Playtest update for 29 April 2024
Abyss Online - Patch Notes - V0.61
Patchnotes via Steam Community
