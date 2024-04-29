 Skip to content

Abyss Playtest update for 29 April 2024

Abyss Online - Patch Notes - V0.61

Share · View all patches · Build 14211100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Camera modifications
  • Mineable nodes and harvestable trees with damage
  • Lighting changes
  • Landscape flickering hotfix
  • Attack on harvestables now "double click"
  • UI orientation fixes
  • Facial meshes will begin appearing under armor
  • Some armor orientation fixes

