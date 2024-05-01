CLASSIFIED: FRANCE ’44 AGENT PACK - OUT NOW!

Wednesday, 1st May 2024 – Absolutely Games and Team17 Digital have today launched the Agent Pack for WWII-based strategy epic Classified: France ‘44. Available for PC and next-gen consoles, the Agent Pack grants players new gear for their covert operations, including:

New Special Ops Map – “Radar”

Two new Special Ops missions:

• Over Hill Under Hill

• Make Every Kill Count

New Weapon:

• Winchester 1912

New Weapon Variant

• Beretta “Compact”

New Clothing Set

• Female Resistance “Agent”

An original take on the turn-based tactics genre, Classified: France ’44 authentically captures the challenges of World War II firefights, shining a light on a lesser-known story. Players will take charge of the Jedburghs: a group of special forces dropped deep in the heart of Nazi-occupied France, working with the Resistance to disrupt and sabotage enemy forces in the lead-up to D-Day.

The season pass for Classified: France ’44 can be purchased for £19.99/$19.99/€19.99, granting access to all four DLC packs, with the individual DLC packs 1-4 available for £5.99/$5.99/€5.99 each.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2085370/Classified_France_44/

