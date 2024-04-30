1.176.0 Release Notes

New Pins on Pinehurst No. 2
- Pinehurst No. 2 has some fresh new pins
- Give them a try in the Pinehurst No. 2 Invitational Presented by Honda starting 5/1
Welcome Malbon Apparel
- Sometimes golf can be a bit stuffy, but now the golf brand with the most personality is in the Pro Shop
- The first Malbon drop features shoes, shirts, vests and more
Speedway Hoodie
- Vroom, vroom
- Speedway Showdown begins 5/6
All cameras are now available on all platforms
- All camera angles are now even across pc and mobile
- This should make many approach shots on mobile more well approachable with all camera angles available
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a visual bug on Puma Matte Peak polo
- Improved the issue where players can’t join a new country club (it wrongly says they’re already in a club)
- Improved error where some desktop players purchased 6 WC shots and got 500 credits instead
- Fixed issue directly impacting Apple subscriptions
Changed files in this update