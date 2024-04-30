 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WGT Golf update for 30 April 2024

1.176.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14210992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Pins on Pinehurst No. 2

  • Pinehurst No. 2 has some fresh new pins
  • Give them a try in the Pinehurst No. 2 Invitational Presented by Honda starting 5/1

Welcome Malbon Apparel

  • Sometimes golf can be a bit stuffy, but now the golf brand with the most personality is in the Pro Shop
  • The first Malbon drop features shoes, shirts, vests and more

Speedway Hoodie

  • Vroom, vroom
  • Speedway Showdown begins 5/6

All cameras are now available on all platforms

  • All camera angles are now even across pc and mobile
  • This should make many approach shots on mobile more well approachable with all camera angles available

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a visual bug on Puma Matte Peak polo
  • Improved the issue where players can’t join a new country club (it wrongly says they’re already in a club)
  • Improved error where some desktop players purchased 6 WC shots and got 500 credits instead
  • Fixed issue directly impacting Apple subscriptions

Changed files in this update

macOS WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
  • Loading history…
Windows WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link