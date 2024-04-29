Minipatch #4: Map detector, better races, softlock fix

First things first:

**

97% positive reviews and 30,000 units sold😱



Knowing you all enjoy the game so much is the best possible reward after 4 years of hard work, it literally means the world to us. Thanks to you we'll be able to keep making cool independant games so make sure not to miss our incoming projects:



Change logs v1.03

IMPORTANT CHANGES

MAP DETECTION SYSTEM: map icon now discreetly "beep" and shake as you get closer to a missing map piece. We hope this would alleviate the frustration of not finding the missing maps.

SMALLER CHANGES

Added a map marker to clarify the main path to access the second Dungeon

Improved lighthouse puzzle

Fixed supershot camera movement not being affected by screenshake settings

Scarab can't get stuck behind the torch in Desert Temple anymore

French localization dialogs improved

Fixed out of bound visual issue in dungeon 2

Don't forget to get your Minishoot' plushie ^^