Dungeons of the Obelisk update for 29 April 2024

Ver. 1.0.71

Ver. 1.0.71
Fixed inaccurate text for consumables in the shop.
Fixed UI issues on some consumables causing the flavor text to fall off the UI.
Fixed issues where enemy info panel could be opened when the enemy died.
Updated some UI to no longer fall off panels at high values.
Updated potion UI to have visual differences for mouse hover and for pressing it.
Changed the priority of hiding certain UI to help ensure other features work correctly.
Finalized save system changes to ensure all load functions have proper default values and cannot give errors that would freeze/break/crash systems.

