X Mutation update for 29 April 2024

Patch v0.2.46

Patch v0.2.46

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Update Highlights:
  • Mutation Level and Stats Adjustment: We've reduced the maximum level of mutations to 5 and doubled the stat upgrades. Based on player feedback, we've rebalanced the game to ease the early stages, challenge the later stages, and quicken the overall pace.
  • Hell Mode Timing Change: Hell mode now starts at 40 minutes.
  • Upgrade Logic Enhancement: Improved the logic behind random upgrade options for a smoother gameplay experience.
  • New Option to Skip Level-ups: Added a "Skip Level-ups for the Remainder of the Match" checkbox, available once most mutations are fully upgraded.
  • Bug Fix on Results Screen: Resolved an issue where the results screen could freeze.
  • Mutation Stat Rebalance: Adjusted the stats of some mutations to enhance game balance.
We Value Your Feedback and we react ligtning fast:

If you have any feedback or suggestions about the balance adjustments, please join our Discord to discuss with us and contribute to further improvements: Join Our Discord.

