Patch v0.2.46

Game Update Highlights:
- Mutation Level and Stats Adjustment: We've reduced the maximum level of mutations to 5 and doubled the stat upgrades. Based on player feedback, we've rebalanced the game to ease the early stages, challenge the later stages, and quicken the overall pace.
- Hell Mode Timing Change: Hell mode now starts at 40 minutes.
- Upgrade Logic Enhancement: Improved the logic behind random upgrade options for a smoother gameplay experience.
- New Option to Skip Level-ups: Added a "Skip Level-ups for the Remainder of the Match" checkbox, available once most mutations are fully upgraded.
- Bug Fix on Results Screen: Resolved an issue where the results screen could freeze.
- Mutation Stat Rebalance: Adjusted the stats of some mutations to enhance game balance.
We Value Your Feedback and we react ligtning fast:
If you have any feedback or suggestions about the balance adjustments, please join our Discord to discuss with us and contribute to further improvements: Join Our Discord.
Changed files in this update