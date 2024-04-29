Patch v0.2.46

Mutation Level and Stats Adjustment: We've reduced the maximum level of mutations to 5 and doubled the stat upgrades. Based on player feedback, we've rebalanced the game to ease the early stages, challenge the later stages, and quicken the overall pace.

Hell Mode Timing Change: Hell mode now starts at 40 minutes.

Upgrade Logic Enhancement: Improved the logic behind random upgrade options for a smoother gameplay experience.

New Option to Skip Level-ups: Added a "Skip Level-ups for the Remainder of the Match" checkbox, available once most mutations are fully upgraded.

Bug Fix on Results Screen: Resolved an issue where the results screen could freeze.

Mutation Stat Rebalance: Adjusted the stats of some mutations to enhance game balance.

We Value Your Feedback and we react ligtning fast:

